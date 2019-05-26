Low iron levels among Telangana women cause for concern

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Among all medical conditions that are usually blamed for poor pregnancy outcomes, the most common one is Iron-Deficiency Anaemia (IDA). The impact of anaemia is so universal that not just pregnant women, even adolescent girls struggle with growth delays.

The IDA has remained a problem of major public health significance that impacts the majority of women in the State and has posed a significant challenge to policymakers. The prevalence of iron-deficiency anaemia among women aged between 15 years and 49 years in Telangana is close to 56.7 per cent.

The problem of anaemia is so intense among pregnant women in the State that its prevalence is 50 per cent, according to the IDA study conducted as part of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS 2015-16).

As a result, nearly 52 per cent of pregnant women is put on Iron-Folic Acid (IFA) supplementation by their attending doctors here. Overall, the IDA prevalence among all women in India is a whopping 53 per cent, a fact that was acknowledged in the National Health Policy of 2017, prepared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

What is anaemia?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines anaemia as a reduction in haemoglobin concentration, red cell count, or packed cell volume below established cut-off levels. According to the WHO, anaemia among women is defined as a haemoglobin concentration of less than 120 grams per litre of blood for girls below 15 years and haemoglobin content of less than 110 grams per litre of blood among pregnant women.

Why does IDA occur among women?

IDA is a common problem among women primarily due to their recurrent menstrual loss. Demand for iron is higher among pregnant women and women who have anaemia in combination with early onset of childbearing, a high number of births, short intervals between pregnancies, and poor access to antenatal care.

Consumption pattern of iron among women in India?

A WHO study on Indian women said daily consumption of iron among Indian women is alarmingly and unacceptably low. The average requirement of iron per day for a person is nearly 13 milligrams (mg) per day and anywhere between 15 mg and 18 mg per day among pregnant women. Shockingly, 83 per cent of pregnant women in the country is deprived of the daily allowance of iron.

What is the source of iron for women?

A majority of Indian women derive iron from sources such as grains, plants, cereals, lentils and vegetables. Some even directly opt for supplementations such as iron or IFA tablets and even from iron-fortified foods. However, according to doctors, iron derived from such inorganic sources like cereals have less absorption than compared to, say meat and fish, which have a relatively better or higher rate of iron absorption in the body.

“Thus, it is not surprising that India has the highest number of women with anaemia globally, which increases the probability of maternal and child mortality and has significant economic implications,” the report said.