Loyola Academy lift Osmania University volleyball trophy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:11 pm

Hyderabad: Loyola Academy defeated Government College of Physical Education 25-18, 25-16 to lift the Osmania University inter-college volleyball trophy at the Bhavan’s Vivekanand College in Sainikpuri on Monday.

Meanwhile, AV College defeated hosts Bhavan’s Sainikpuri 12-25, 25-18, 15-11 to take third place.

Results

Final match: Loyola Academy bt GCPE, Domalguda 2-0 (25-18,25-16);

Third-place match: AV College bt Bhavan’s Sainikpuri 2-1 (12-25,25-18,15-11);

Semis: GCPE, Domalguda bt Bhavan’s Sainikpuri 2-0 (28-26, 26-24); Loyola Academy bt AV College 2-0 (25-18, 25-16);

Quarterfinals: Bhavan’s Sainikpuri bt Railway Degree College 2-0; 2. GCPE, Domalguda bt CBIT, Gandipet 2-0; AV College bt Nizam Degree College 2-0; Loyola Academy bt Haji Gouse PMCPE 2-0.

