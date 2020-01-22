Loyola College eke out big win in Football tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:00 pm 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: Loyola Academy whipped past Lords Engineering College 4-0 in the Osmania University inter-college football tournament that got under way at Osmania University “B” and “H” Grounds on Wednesday.

Other results: St. Mary’s Yousafguda bt Amjad Ali khan College of Business Administration 3-2; Loyola Academy bt Lords Engg College 4-0; Pragathi Degree College bt Mesco College 2-0; Aurora Degree College bt Neli Gogte Institute of Technology 1-0; MVSR bt OU Engineering 1-0; St. Mary’s Centenary bt St. Joseph Degree College 1-0; AV College bt Pragathi Maha Vidyala DC 2-0; MJCET bt Aurora’s Degree College 5-0.

