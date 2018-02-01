Loyola is OU Inter-College football champ

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Loyola Academy Degree College emerged as champion as they defeated Bhavan’s Sainikpuri by a solitary goal in the final of the Osmania University Inter-College football for men at Loyola Academy Degree College, Alwal.

In the third place match, Amwar-ul-Uloom prevailed over AV College 2-1.

Earlier in the semifinals, Loyola eked out a 1-0 win over AV College 1-0 while Bhavan’s triumphed over Anwar-ul-Uloom 2-0.

