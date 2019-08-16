Loyola, St Pious triumph

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Loyola men and St Pious girls emerged champions in the GM Sampath Kumar Memorial Independence Day Basketball Cup at YMCA Secunderabad.

Loyola team prevailed over G9 in the mens final while St Pious girls eased past MLRIT 44-29 to lift the trophies. In the under-18 final, Sanathnagar team downed Loyola A 37-23 to win the title.

Results: Men: Final: Loyola bt G9 75-59; Semifinal: G9 bt YMCA Secunderabad 40-31; Loyola bt YMG 49-38; U-18: Final: Sanathnagar bt Loyola A 37-23.

Girls: Final: St Pious bt MLRIT 44-29; Semifinals: MLRIT bt St Francis 42-29; St Pious bt Loyola 33-17.

