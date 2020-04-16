LPG bookings down to normal in Telangana

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: With most people remaining indoors due to the lockdown and no outside food joints functioning, consumption of LPG has been on the rise. While there was a surge in LPG bookings initially, it has now tapered down to a normal average, according to dealers.

The Indian Oil Corporation in a statement issued here said India, the world’s third largest energy consumer, had enough petrol, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) in stocks to last way beyond the nationwide lockdown as all plants and supply locations were fully operational. The Indane distributor fraternity in Telangana and AP was working to ensure on-time delivery of LPG cylinders and reassuring the customers that there was no cause for panic.

Every safety mandate was being strictly adhered to at every Indane distributorship, delivery vans and while delivering the LPG cylinders, said R. Sravan S Rao, ED & State Head, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh State Office (TAPSO), IndianOil Corporation Limited Hyderabad, in the statement.

All safety gears like mask and sterilised gloves in enough numbers were being provided to delivery boys and customer attendants. At bottling plants and other locations, thermal scanning was being done at the main gate for screening of all employees, crew and contract workers and all truck cabins were being sprayed with disinfectant.

Also, all the retail outlets of IndianOil were ensuring sanitization of their premises, maintaining social distancing while fuelling and providing hand washing facility in addition to sanitizers. Customer attendants were also being thoroughly checked for symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever, dry cough etc. before start of duty.

In addition to normal operations of retail outelts, the lockdown has also unlocked kindness among dealers who are distributing essential food items, water, milk etc to those performing essential services, truck crew and migrant labours. To lessen the financial burden of the PMUY customers whose earnings have come under severe pressure owing to lock down, it has been decided by the Union government to give them three refills, free of cost, one each for the months of April, May and June. This will be available only for PMUY customers.

