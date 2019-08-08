LPG cylinder catches fire in school kitchen in Suryapet

By | Published: 12:26 am

Suryapet: A major mishap was averted with the villagers responding in time to an LPG cylinder catching fire in the kitchen while food was being cooked for mid-day meal on the premises of Government Primary School at Patha Appannapet village of Garidepally mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The kitchen is located near the classrooms and more than 20 students present in them at the time of the incident. As the LPG cylinder caught fire after leakage of gas, the workers ran out from the kitchen. With this, the panic struck students shouted for help. The villagers swung into the action and doused the flames.

