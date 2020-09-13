LRS draws huge response across Telangana

Govt earns over Rs 8.39 cr from advance amounts alone on Sunday; a lakh more applications expected

Hyderabad: In less than 10 days of its launch, around 82,584 property owners have applied for Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) across the State, with the government earning over Rs 8.39 crore from the advance amounts alone as on Sunday. The officials are expecting at least a lakh more applications before the October 15 deadline.

As on September 13, a total 82,584 applications were received including 19,902 applications in municipal corporations, 35,092 applications in municipalities and another 27,590 applications in gram panchayats.

Similarly, the advance payments amounting to Rs 8.39 crore included Rs 2 crore in municipal corporations, Rs 3.54 crore in municipalities and Rs 2.84 crore in gram panchayats respectively.

The State government issued notification for implementation of LRS as one last time measure in all urban and rural areas of the State, to put an end to unauthorised layouts in the State. The move comes in the wake of the State government deciding to ban registration of plots purchased in unauthorised layouts hereafter to ensure planned and sustainable development.

Only layouts and plots with registered sale deed/title deed existing as on August 26 this year, will be considered for regularisation on payment of prescribed charges.

The applicants were instructed to pay registration fee of Rs 1,000 in case of individuals and Rs 10,000 in case of layout developers.

Accordingly, the State exchequer received Rs 8.39 crore as registration fee and also advance amount. Upon getting approved, the applicants should pay all the prescribed charges before January 31, 2021.

