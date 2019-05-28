LS results not a setback for TRS, says KTR

By | Published: 1:24 am 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Admitting that the Lok Sabha elections threw up some unexpected results in Telangana State, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that the party will conduct an in-depth review of the polls after the ensuing MLC bypolls on May 31. He denied that the results were a setback for TRS and felt that TRS workers need not feel disappointed with the results. In an informal interaction with mediapersons, the TRS working president said numerous factors influenced the election results where BJP won four seats and the Congress bagged three seats. He admitted that the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the main reasons for BJP’s growing vote share. “These election results were unique and no single reason can be pointed to describe why the party lost in some seats. Success have many fathers but failure is an orphan,” he said.

Rama Rao said in some of the seats, the Congress and BJP won with slender margins. He stated it was a shock win even for the BJP candidates in constituencies like Adilabad where they had negligible presence and did not even campaign. “We were confident of winning 16 seats. But the results turned out to be different. We fell short of 4,50,000 votes and lost seven seats,” he added. Further, Rama Rao rubbished the allegations that TRS winning in only nine seats was a reflection on his own performance as TRS working president and pointed out that he made the party win many elections earlier. “Winning and losing are natural in the politics. Though TRS suffered loss in terms of seats, the party’s vote share had gone up considerably,” he stated.

Responding to a question on losing Nizamabad seat represented by K Kavitha earlier, the TRS working president pointed out that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and an aspiring Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi also lost their seats. “It is wrong to assume that election results will affect TRS which was born out of a movement and we will always remain strong,” he said. He alleged that Congress and BJP colluded to defeat Kavitha where several Opposition leaders filed nominations in the constituency under the guise of farmers to dent the winning prospects of Kavitha.

Rama Rao found no truth in the argument that former Minister and TRS MLA T Harish Rao was not been given due importance in the Lok Sabha polls. He stated that all the party leaders were given responsibilities and all of them worked hard for the party’s victory. “But the results were not on the expected lines. We won Medak Lok Sabha seat but number of votes polled for the party candidate in the Siddipet segment were less than that were polled in the Assembly elections. I won the Sircilla Assembly seat with a big margin but there was big dip in votes polled for TRS candidate in the same segment for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat,” he explained.

On the Federal Front, the TRS working president felt that there was no scope for regional parties to play a role in the formation of the Central government as BJP returned to power with a huge majority. “Even if the TRS had won 16 seats, it would have done nothing in Delhi, as the BJP had registered landslide victory,” he said. He said the idea of Federal Front was not limited for just the 2019 elections as regional parties in various States will continue to strive to get a better deal from the Centre in the true spirit of federalism. However, Rama Rao felt that the regional parties will play a key role in the Opposition as the Congress is not in a position to play active Opposition role in the Lok Sabha after poor show in the general elections. He pointed out that the regional parties together managed to bag more votes than the Congress.

Reacting to another question on TRS’s role in the defeat of the TDP, the TRS working president said it was wrong to take away the credit from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who deserves his win by taking up a 3,648 km Padayatra to get closer to the people. He stated that the TRS government would maintain friendly relations with the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. “We started off well and will work together to resolve many pending issues resolved in the best interests of both the States,” he said. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao might attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on May 30, Rama Rao is unlikely to attend the ceremony.

Further, Rama Rao expressed confidence that the TRS would win a lion’s share of seats in the ZPTC and MPTC elections. He refuted any links with Globarena which provided services to Board of Intermediate in announcing the Intermediate results and termed the deaths of students as unfortunate. On the State Cabinet expansion, he stated that the decision lies with the party president and Chief Minister K Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

