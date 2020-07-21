Lt Gen Manoj Pande visits Eastern Naval Command

By | Published: 7:44 pm 8:12 pm

Visakhapatnam: Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), arrived here on Monday on a maiden three-day visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

The General is accompanied by Mrs Archana Pande, President Defence Wives Welfare Association(DWWA).

Lt Gen Manoj Pande called on Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC and held operational discussions. Later, he was briefed on the responsibilities of the Command and other operational activities of the Indian Navy on the Eastern Seaboard.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande took over as the 15th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman & Nicobar Command on June 1. He is a graduate of Staff College, in the United Kingdom and attended the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow and the National Security Studies Course at National Defence College, New Delhi. During his 37 years of distinguished service, the General Officer has taken an active part in Operation Vijay and Parakram. He commanded an Engineer Regiment along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, an Engineers Brigade as part of a Strike Corps, an Infantry Brigade along the Line of Control, a Mountain Division in the High Altitude Area of Western Ladakh and a Corps deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as also in Counter Insurgency Operations area in the North East.

The visit assumes importance in the current geo-political scenario in which the Eastern Naval Command and the Andaman & Nicobar Command have to act in close cooperation with each other.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .