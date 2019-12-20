Lt Gen T.S.A. Narayanan takes charge as MCEME Commandant

By | Published: 3:34 pm 3:35 pm

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General T.S.A. Narayanan took over the command of Military College of Electronic and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad. Prior to this appointment, Lt Gen Narayanan was the Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor at MCEME, one of the premier institute of Indian Army, imparting technical training to all ranks of Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME).

The General Officer was commissioned into the Corps of EME in December 1982 from Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. A graduate in Electronics Engineering from College of Military Engineering, Pune and MCEME, he has done Technical Staff Officers Course from Defense Institute of Advance Technology, Girinagar and Higher Defense Management Course from College of Defense Management, Secunderabad, according to a press release.

His impressive academic credentials include a Master of Management Studies from Osmania University and M Phil from Punjab University. He is specialist in Military Communication equipment and has also attended the prestigious Advance Professional Programme in Public Administration course during which he was awarded the Gold Medal.

For his distinguished service, the General Officer has been awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in 2013 and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation Cards in 2002 and 2010.

