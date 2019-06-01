Lt. Mohana Singh becomes first woman to be fully operational on Hawk jet

She undertook many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs. She also participated in various Air Force level flying exercises.

New Delhi: Flight Lt. Mohana Singh has become the first woman fighter pilot to be fully operational by day on a Hawk advanced jet aircraft.

Singh and two other women officers — Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvadi — joined the fighter stream in June 2016.

Last week, Flight Lt. Bhawana Kanth became the first daytime woman fighter pilot to fly a MiG-21 Bison.

Flight Lt. Singh’s training involved flying both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk Mk 132 jet.