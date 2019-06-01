Lt. Mohana Singh becomes first woman to be fully operational on Hawk jet

By | Published: 3:06 pm

New Delhi: Flight Lt. Mohana Singh has become the first woman fighter pilot to be fully operational by day on a Hawk advanced jet aircraft.

Singh and two other women officers — Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvadi — joined the fighter stream in June 2016.

#Milestone On 30th May 19, Flt Lt Mohana Singh became the first IAF woman pilot to become fully operational by day on ‘Hawk’ aircraft. She is one of the three women pilots inducted in the fighter stream of the IAF. #Congratulations pic.twitter.com/iBuyxHL8Eq — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 31, 2019

Last week, Flight Lt. Bhawana Kanth became the first daytime woman fighter pilot to fly a MiG-21 Bison.

Flight Lt. Singh’s training involved flying both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions.

She undertook many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs. She also participated in various Air Force level flying exercises.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk Mk 132 jet.