L&T team studying Hyderabad Metro structure

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent accident at the Ameerpet Metro Station, engineering teams were pressed into service by L&T for the micro examination of the metro station areas and other structures.

Following directions from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, the process of identification and repair works of all metro stations was being closely monitored. L&T has formed six special engineering teams equipped with boom lifts, floodlights etc., and these teams were carrying out the rectification works from midnight to early morning without causing obstruction to traffic.

All parts of the station areas and other structures were being examined minutely. While the overall position of the structures was found to be safe and satisfactory by the engineering teams, even minute non-structural cracks, surface plaster peel-offs, concrete chip-offs, loose concrete pieces, loose coping stones etc., were being rectified, according to an official statement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter