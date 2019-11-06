L&TMRHL bags ‘Smart Innovator Award’

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited bagged the Dynamic CIO Smart Innovator Award 2019 for Darwin Box HRMS Implementation at Enterprise Innovation Summit 2019 held at Bengaluru recently. Anirban Sinha, Head, Enterprise IT, L&TMRHL received the award on behalf of L&TMRHL.

K V B Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said these IT awards “reinstate our commitment to use and provide best in class technology and its implementation in the project. I congratulate everyone who strived for making this happen.”

Darwin Box HRMS was a cloud-based Human Resource Management System Implementation completed in 45 days. The key feature of the implementation was using the latest digital tools and features of geofencing and facial recognition of a mobile phone for marking the attendance of an employee for the first time ever in a metro sector across the country.

