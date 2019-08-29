L&TMRHL bags two awards

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) bagged two IT Awards ‘Hybrid project of the Year’ for smooth migration into Cloud and ‘IT Genius Award’ in the category of Cloud Excellence. L&TMRHL project was chosen from over 2,000 entries from the Data Center Projects in India that have used the available resources intelligently to provide organisations with more agility, availability, improved risk profile and better corporate outcomes.

L&TMRHL Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K V B Reddy said IT played a key role in the success of any organisation and business continuity. It could make companies vulnerable to risks and emergencies if not handled securely, he said, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter