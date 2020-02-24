Lucrative careers in hospitality

By | Published: 12:52 am 3:54 pm

Hyderabad: Every year, scores of students after completing Class XII make a beeline to join either an engineering programme or a medicine programme. However, many fail to explore other career options that provide lucrative jobs. One such area is hospitality and hotel administration.

With various tourism destinations being developed across the country, and especially in Telangana, there is a need for professionals in the hospitality and hotel administration sector. One can get into this industry by graduating a Bachelor of Science programme in Hospitality and Hotel Administration which is being offered jointly by the National Council for Hotel Management and the Indira Gandhi National Open University. The three-year course equips students with required skills in the areas of food production, food and beverage service, front office operation and housekeeping. This programme provides a varied variety of career opportunities for graduates including in kitchen management, flight kitchens, and on-board flight services, shipping and cruise lines among other areas.

The BSc in Hospitality and Hotel Administration programme is being offered by 21 central institutes of hotel management, 25 State government institutes of hotel management, one public sector undertaking institute of hotel management and 25 private institutes of hotel management across the country.

In Telangana, the programme is being offered by Institute of Hotel Management, Vidyanagar, Hyderabad, Dr. YSR National Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management, Institute of Hotel Management-Shri Shakti, Begumpet and the Leo Academy of Hospitality Tourism and Management, Medchal-Malkagiri district. The admissions will be done on the basis of scores secured in National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination-2020 (NCHM JEE-2020). The computer-based test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency on April 25. Students who have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects are eligible to apply. Candidates who are appearing for 10+2 or equivalent exam can also appear for NCHM JEE 2020 on provisional basis. The online applications can be submitted at https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in/ and last date to apply is March 20.

