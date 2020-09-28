Luis Suarez scores twice on debut for Atletico

Suarez set up a goal two minutes after coming on as a substitute, his sumptuous pass finished off by Marcos Llorente, before scoring himself with a powerful header at the back post

By | Published: 12:36 am

Madrid: Luis Suarez scored two and set up another in a sensational 20-minute debut for Atletico Madrid on Sunday as his new team started their Liga season with a thumping 6-1 victory over Granada.

Suarez set up a goal two minutes after coming on as a substitute, his sumptuous pass finished off by Marcos Llorente, before scoring himself with a powerful header at the back post.

He then added another in injury time following up his own shot to make it six for rampant Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano. Diego Costa had earlier given the home team the lead.

Angel Correa and the impressive Joao Felix, who was perhaps the best player on the pitch put Granada out of sight, before Suarez stole the show.