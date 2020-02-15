Lulu arm Tablez to expand in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Tablez, an organised retail arm of Lulu Group, having presence in food & beverages, lifestyle, apparel and toy sectors, is looking at expansion across key markets of India, including Hyderabad. The company will have stores across its portfolio in the city and is evaluating various business sites.

Cold Stone Creamery, Galito’s, Springfield, Women’secret, Build-A-Bear, Toys“R”Us, Babies “R”Us, Go Sport, Yoyoso, Desigual, Courir, and Oshkosh B’gosh are some of the brands that LuLu Group has in its portfolio.

Sharing the company’s plans, Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Tablez, told Telangana Today, “Going forward, we want to bring all these brands into Hyderabad and other potential markets in India in the next 12-18 months. We have been looking at Hyderabad for some time and have gone ahead with two locations as of now for Cold Stone Creamery stores. Logistics plays a key role for us and we would like to have an area-wise strategy rather than spreading everywhere.”

Tablez on Friday opened two outlets of Cold Stone Creamery in Hyderabad one each at Banjara Hills and Begumpet, making them the 26th and 27th outlets in India, and the first set of stores in Hyderabad. The company holds franchise rights for Cold Stone Creamery. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by Kahala Brands.

He added, “Hyderabad is developing at a rapid pace and we plan to launch three more stores here by May. We will be going for leased premises for all these stores.”

The company plans to have 85 outlets by the end of 2020 in India and has set a capex of Rs 350 crore for a three year period between 2019 and 2021. Tablez employs 1,000 people now in the country and this number will double by end of the year.

Pan-India, he added, “In addition to Telangana, we aim to have strong presence in Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi. We are already in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Chandigarh. We will primarily focus on tier-1 and tier-2 cities. This year, we will focus on consolidating our presence in cities where we already are.”

LuLu Group International is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, that operates a chain of malls, hypermarkets, retail companies and finance companies. On the malls front, without getting into the specifics, he said, “We have made certain announcements for India. We are working on the announcements made. More and more malls will be opening this year.”

