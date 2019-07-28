LuLu Group plans food processing unit in UP

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Lucknow: The UAE-based LuLu Group International is planning to set up a food processing unit in Uttar Pradesh.

“The group is planning to set up a food processing unit in Uttar Pradesh besides there are also plans to set up a shopping mall in Sahibabad near Delhi,” its chairman Yusuff Ali said at the second ground breaking ceremony here.

“We are constructing Uttar Pradesh’s biggest shopping mall in Lucknow at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore in which 5,000 people will get direct employment and 10,000 others will get indirect employment,” he said, adding that almost 70 per cent work of the same has been completed and soon his group will get it inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ali said he had earlier promised setting up two more malls in Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi and Noida, and the construction work is likely to start soon.

Lulu Group is working in 23 countries and imports fruits, vegetables and agri products worth Rs 3,000 crore annually from India, including Uttar Pradesh.

Ali said because of the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, investors belonging to Gulf countries have also shown interest in investing here.

