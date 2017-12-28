LuLu Group to open mall in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: In what could be a new iconic structure in the city, a massive mall is being planned near Khanamet, between Hitec City and Kukatpally. This will be by the famed Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group International, which to its credit has done multiple projects like this. What makes the project further interesting is, the construction will be done by a city-based pharma giant, which has land at Khanamet. It will develop the entire structure and lease it out to LuLu Group for the mall, said a construction and real estate industry person, who is aware of the development.

LuLu Group International is a diversified entity. Spearheaded by retail division, LuLu Group has interests in hypermarkets, shopping malls, imports and exports, trading, shipping, IT, travel and tourism and education. With an annual turnover of over $ 6.9 billion (about Rs 44,160 crore) and staff strength of over 40,000, LuLu Group is considered a major player in the economic scenario of the Middle East, according to its portal.

The project might take about three years for completion. The drug maker will take up the project though a separate real estate special purpose vehicle, the person who sought anonymity said.

Hyderabad has two big malls now InOrbit Mall and Forum Sujana. Other prominent shopping and leisure centre include GVK One, Hyderabad Central and a few others that have multi-screens and shopping arenas. They are smaller in size but meet needs of the city.

The proposed retail and leisure space might have one million sft, making it a Rs 380 to 400 crore project, the person said. In the mall segment, each sft space construction costs about Rs 400.

When contacted, Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said: “Hyderabad is attracting many big global brands. Hyderabad, apart from being the ideal location for the companies to set up and expand their operations here, also fuels the consumption demand. That way, the city will also be a catchment area for their products and services. In the recent times, big names in the retail like Ikea, Walmart and Metro have come to set up their operations here.”

“The company will be better placed to talk on the prospective investments and configuration of the mall. We have seen their operations in Abu Dhabi and Kochi and they spell quality. I am sure the Hyderabad facility will also see a significant investment,” he said.

Are more malls needed in Hyderabad? “A city like Pune has seven malls. Hyderabad can support more malls as the city is growing at a rapid pace and is seeing steady real estate activity,” said Sandeep Patnaik, JLL Hyderabad managing director.