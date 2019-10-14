Lung cancer affecting young and old alike: Study

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Contrary to popular opinion that lung cancer was predominantly an ailment among the elderly, a study carried out in a tertiary care facility in Hyderabad has claimed that 49 per cent of 466 lung cancer patients were aged between 40 years and 60 years, indicating that rise in smoking and exposure to carcinogens was effecting younger generation.

Doctors said that the five-year survival rate of lung cancer patients was close to 15 per cent in developed countries and just 5 per cent in developing countries. The survival rate of lung cancer patients is slim because of delayed diagnosis or sometimes even misdiagnosis.

“In a country like India where the incidence rate of TB is very high, lung cancer can be misdiagnosed as TB. Thus, further investigations such as sputum test, x-rays and low dose CT scan needs to be ensured to eliminate possibility of misdiagnosis,” said senior thoracic surgeon, Dr KR Balasubramoniam.

The surgeon said second-hand smoking was dangerous and added, “In the last few years, I have seen many lung cancer cases among non-smokers who have never smoked in their lives. Non-smokers are 20 per cent to 30 per cent more likely to develop lung cancer if they are exposed to second hand smoke.”

