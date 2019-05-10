Lupus ramp walk draws crowd in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: A first of its kind Lupus Ramp Walk organised in the city as part of World Lupus Day drew encouraging participation, including 40 Lupus patients on Friday.

Dr Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli, clinical director of Rheumatology Department, KIMS Hospitals, Prof G Narsimulu, formerly HoD, Rheumatology, NIMS and ex-president of Indian Rheumatology Association along with Dr Purnima Nagaraja, senior psychiatrist, Dhrithi Psychiatry Care, who is a lupus patient too, were present at the event, according to a press release.

Dr Sarath Chandra said such a walk was conducted for the first time in Asia and the event will not only increase awareness on Lupus in the community but will empower confidence in patients to beat the stigma.

The organisers cited reports that suggest more than 5 million people worldwide struggle with the often debilitating health consequences of lupus.

Dr Sarath Chandra said, "Lupus is seen in one in a 1,000 people, and 9 out of 10 affected patients are women. The most affected age group is between 15 years to 45 years but it can affect little children too. It often takes more than three years to see a rheumatologist due to lack of awareness both in the public and among doctors".