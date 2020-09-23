Luxury hotels face the crunch   

With no bookings, owners are facing the threat of closure and near bankruptcy

Geneva: Behind its deep-red awnings, Richemont’s blinds have been closed since July, after the coronavirus pandemic left the usually bustling five-star Geneva hotel starved for high-paying customers.

Now, after a “catastrophic” summer, other luxury lodgings in the Swiss city — which boasts the highest hotel density in the world — are struggling to avoid the same fate.

Hotels in the city — a hub for diplomatic and international business activity — had been surfing on a wave of growth, with 3.2 million night stays annually for the past two years.

The sector was then struck by an “economic tsunami”, said Thierry Lavalley, who heads the Geneva hotel association and runs the five-star Fairmont Grand Hotel.

Travel restrictions, event cancellations and months-long closures of restaurants and museums have taken a serious toll.

By the end of July, Geneva hotels had booked just 693,000 night stays and they expect no more than 1.3 million by the end of the year. That level was last seen in 1954, when the city counted half as many hotels as it does today.

The situation is particularly critical in Geneva, where the clientele is largely comprised of international business travellers and diplomats.

The remaining three-quarters are booked for people attending business congresses and seminars, or clients connected with large summits and meetings hosted by the United Nations and other international organisations.

But now, “there are no more congresses, no more business tourism, and the UN is barely moving. That makes Geneva the hardest-hit city in Switzerland,” Lavalley said.

If nothing is done to fix the situation, the sector “will be heavily impacted by closures and bankruptcies,” Lavalley said, warning that many more risked ending up like Richemont, which was forced to close after 145 years in business.