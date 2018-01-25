Luxury tents for rent at Medaram

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Unlike the past, devotees attending the Sammakka-Saralamma jatara can now get accommodation at Medaram in tents. Thanks to the Tourism Department as well as Forest Department for coming up with the idea of providing accommodation to the devotees in the form of luxury tents which has all modern amenities. The Tourism Department has put up 46 luxury tents and nearly 100 common tents at the venue.

ITDA Project Officer Chakradhar Rao said that the management of luxury tents had been handed over to a private organisation and manned by tribal youth. The tents are available on hourly and also on daily basis. The tents could be booked online. “If successful, the tents could be continued in future by the Tourism Department to attract tribal lovers and adventure tourists to the jungles of Eturnagaram on a regular scale,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district eco-tourism coordinator Kalyanapu Suman said that the devotees can call at 9553142346 for booking of the forest department’s tents. “We are charging Rs 2,000 per for 24 hours and Rs 1,000 for 12 hours. People can also pay through Paytm,” he said and added that mobile toilet facility for each 10 tents would be provided for the convenience of the devotees. “We are also deploying the security men at the tents,” Suman added.