LV Prasad Hospital in Siddipet to be open by December 15

By | Published: 12:06 am

Siddipet: LV Prasad Eye Hospital, which is being built at Nagulabanda village on the outskirts of Siddipet town, will be readied for inauguration by December 15. Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Chairman of LV Prasad Eye Hospitals Dr GN Rao have made a visit to the under-construction building at Nagulabanda on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said that citizens from Siddipet and neighbouring districts can get ultra-modern treatment for all the eye-related problems in Siddipet from December onwards. Asking the contractor to fast track the works to get the building ready by December, Rao said that the facility will prevent the citizens from travelling to Hyderabad for treatment. Dr GN Rao thanked Harish Rao and Telangana government for extending all support for them.

