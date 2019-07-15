LVPEI clinical trials, a ray of hope for acid attack victims

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: The researchers at Hyderabad-based L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) are all set to launch ground-breaking clinical trials on humans to restore eye sight of victims of acid attacks and industrial accidents.

For the first time in India, a tissue-softening enzyme known as ‘collagenase’ will be used in patients who have suffered acid attacks or industrial accidents.

The clinical trials will examine how effective the enzyme is at softening the underlying tissue in the eye, allowing the patients’ own stem cells to repair the damage and restore the patient’s sight, researchers said.

The trial involving 30 patients will be spearheaded by Director of Centre for Ocular Regeneration, LVPEI, Dr Sayan Basu and lead scientist, Dr Vivek Singh and funded by UK charity Ulverscroft Foundation.

The clinical trial follows research by a team from Newcastle University, UK, who earlier this year showed that applying collagenase to the cornea softens the underlying tissue, allowing the stem cells situated there to repair any damage.

“Suitable participants for the trial will be selected after rigorous medical and ethical approvals. Results from the trial are expected in 2021,” says Dr Sayan Basu.

According to Dr. Vivek Singh, a successful trial will save time and money in treating burn patients without the need for long-term follow-up.

Every year, about two million people worldwide become blind due to corneal trauma, with 1 in every 5 cases caused by chemical burns to the eye.

The tissue-softening enzyme collagenase can prevent loss of corneal stem cells following an injury, and could prevent patients from losing their sight. It offers hope to almost 500,000 people a year who lose their sight due to chemical burns including acid attacks.

“The simplicity and relative low cost of this therapy compared to existing approaches in which stem cells have to be transplanted is a game-changer,” says Professor CheConnon, the Director of the study and leader of the Tissue Engineering Lab at Newcastle University.

Previous research by the Newcastle team recreated the effects of chemical burns and treated the wounded, stiffened areas of the cornea using small and localised doses of collagenase. The enzyme made the area once again pliable and able to support the patient’s own stem cells and promote healing.

The collagenase formulation has already been approved for related therapeutic applications by both the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicine Agency, so the team were quickly able to take it into clinical trial.

