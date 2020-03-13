LVPEI Hyderabad now under Ayushman Bharat

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar become the first institutes in the States of Telangana and Odisha respectively to be empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

A formal MoU was signed between Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair, LVPEI, and Dr Jitu Lal Meena, General Manager, Hospital Networking and Quality Assurance recently.

The LVPEI is also set to apply for bronze standard of accreditation for its secondary centres in Telangana and Odisha to help poor patients visiting these centres from the neighbouring States. The poor patients of TS and Odisha are already getting these benefits at LVPEI under Arogyasri and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna from the State governments of Telangana and Odisha respectively, a press release said.

