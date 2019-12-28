LVPEI, IIM and IIPH team secures Rs 10 crore grant

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: A team of researchers from the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), IIM, Ahmedabad, and the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), Hyderabad, has won a unique public health grant worth Rs 10 crore for setting up a first-of-kind Centre for Excellence in Health Outcomes Research and Economics.

The grant is supported by Wellcome Trust, Department of Biotechnology India Alliance Clinical, Public Health Research Center. The process of selection included a rigorous application submission stage, an international peer review stage and a final interview that spanned over six months from earlier in the year.

The team from the three institutions includes Dr Raja Narayanan, Dr Anthony Vipin Das from LVPEI, Dr Chirantan Chatterjee from IIM, Ahmedabad, and Dr GVS Murthy from IIPH, Hyderabad. Dr Raja Narayanan is the Principal Investigator for the project.

The team will be advised by an international advisory board of health economists and medical outcomes researchers from Harvard and Stanford University among others. Over the next five years, the centre proposes to create a first-of-its-kind unit of excellence that will use big data in Indian healthcare along with machine learning and economic tool kits to advance the understanding of evidence-based policy making in Indian healthcare.

Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder-Chair, LVPEI said, “The India Alliance grant opens up a lot of possibilities for clinical research training, big data science, health economics and health policy in India. The collaboration would lay foundation for data drive healthcare in India”.

Dr Murthy from IIPH, Hyderabad, said the collaboration has the potential to scale-up quality eye research that will contribute to eliminate avoidable blindness in India. Prof Chirantan Chatterjee from IIMA said the initiative provides an opportunity to change the face of healthcare in India.

