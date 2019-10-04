LVPEI launches major eye care initiatives

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has partnered with Standard Chartered to launch two major initiatives with a view to improve eye care services. While ‘Technology-Enabled Primary Eye Care Services’ aims at scaling up primary eye care services, the ‘Programme for Eye Care Education’ will focus on developing high quality, pan-India eye care education framework to address the issue of visual impairment.

Under the ‘Futuristic Vision Centres’ initiative, the LVPEI intends to detect chronic eye conditions that are currently beyond the realm of primary eye care. It is planned to establish 58 futuristic centres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Karnataka by 2023. The first of such facilities is scheduled to be operational this October.

“Close to 20 per cent of those who are currently being referred will not be sent to a higher medical facility because enhanced services are available in the vision centre itself. This is expected not only to expedite delivering eye care service at the primary level, but also brings about a substantial indirect cost saving to patients,” said Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder and Chair, LVPEI.

The programme will create an innovative and replicable model for high quality eye care education benefitting approximately 20,000 eye care professionals through training and be able to provide quality eye health services to a population of over 3.6 million.

