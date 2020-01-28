LVPEI performs free eye surgery for school girl

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: City-based top eye institution, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) performed free eye surgery for a girl Geetha Priya, who hails from a poor family from Fatehnagar slum settlement and is a student of Udbhav RBL School, Fatehnagar.

The alumni of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Alumni Association Hyderabad Chapter Charitable Trust (IIMAAAHCCT), which runs the Udbhav RBL School, approached LVPEI for providing treatment to Priya.

The eye institute treated her for free and helped her regain her sight and also conducted a free eye camp in Udbhav School, Rasulpura and Udbhav RBL School, Fatehnagar. Moreover, the LVPEI eye specialists also identified students who need eye rectification and gave them free glasses.

According to Udbhav RBL School, at the tender age of one, the young girl managed to get her hands on a knife lying within her reach and started playing with it. The knife accidentally pierced her eyeball resulting in her going blind in her right eye. Due to financial constraints, she couldn’t receive further treatment for the same.

‘Her father, a chronic alcoholic, passed away in October 2019 and her mother runs a small snack shop in Balanagar to meet ends. She lives in a one room with her mother and older sibling, Radha, a Class VI student in the same school,” the IIMAAAHCCT members said.

The IIMAAAHCCT is providing support to Udbhav RBL School, Fatehnagar having 367 students since July 2019. Udbhav Schools are catering to the educational needs of underprivileged students and the numbers are expected to rise in the following academic years.

The members of IIMAAAHCT will continue to strive to impact more students while improving the academic performance of Udbhav students, press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter