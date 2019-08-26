‘LWE in Telangana under control’

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Telangana government effectively rooted out Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the State with adoption of a multi-pronged strategy, including effective policing, improving essential services as well as economic activity in remote areas, said Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali.

He said the State government had proved wrong the deliberate propaganda that formation of separate Telangana State would intensify LWE through its development and welfare activities.

Speaking at the Inter-State Council meeting on LWE-affected States chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Monday, Mohd Mahmood Ali said the State government was tackling the LWE issue in a coordinated manner. “LWE activities in Telangana State are very much under control and violence is almost contained. Occasionally, small teams of Maoists are entering Telangana State to show their existence. Due to various awareness and development programmes undertaken, people are keeping the Maoists away,” he explained.

The Home Minister said the State successfully uprooted the Maoists and unless the problem is resolved in the neighbouring States, the LWE will continue to affect internal security.

Further, he stated that the State government had also taken steps for skilling and other development needs of youth in naxal-affected areas. “Our multi-pronged approach helped us handle law and order problem as well as open communication besides providing better health, education and skill development to have all-round development in the affected area,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter