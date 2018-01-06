Hyderabad: A 45-year-old mentally unstable woman was allegedly kidnapped from the Asha Jyothi Rehabilitation Centre in Malkaram village of Shamshabad here.
According to the police, three unidentified persons approached the management claiming to be the woman Aruna’s relatives, got her discharged and took her away on December 31.
However, on January 3, Aruna’s sister Jyothi called the centre to enquire about her health and the management informed she was discharged.
Based on the complaint of G.Sai Sudha, the centre’s administrator, the Shamshabad Rural police have booked a kidnap case and are investigating. Two special teams have been formed to trace Aruna.