By | Published: 4:05 pm 4:07 pm

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old mentally unstable woman was allegedly kidnapped from ​the ​Asha Jyothi ​R​ehabilitation ​Centre ​in Malkaram village ​of Shamshabad​ here​.

​According to the police, three unidentified persons approached the management claiming to be the woman Aruna’s relatives, ​got her ​discharged and took her away on December 31.

​However, on January 3, Aruna’s sister Jyothi called the ​centre to enquire about her health and the management informed she was discharged.

Based on the complaint of G.Sai Sudha, the centr​e​’s administrator, the Shamshabad Rural police ​have ​booked a kidnap case and ​are investigati​ng​. Two special teams ​have been formed to trace Aruna.