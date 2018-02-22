M-Kavach, a perfect shield for your smartphone

By | Published: 12:59 am 1:59 am

Hyderabad: In these days of cyber crooks on the constant prowl to flick data from your smartphone, apart from the omnipresent pickpocket waiting to flee with the phone itself, an extra layer of protection is always an added advantage.

And that’s where M-Kavach (shield), an Android mobile security app developed by cybercrime experts at the Hyderabad-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), has been making a difference.

Marking the first year of its launch on Thursday, the app has been quite a hit, with over 2.5 lakh downloads from Google Play Store and the C-DAC website so far.

According to C-DAC Associate Director Lakshmi Eswari, the Central government had taken the initiative to develop a security app to promote safe and secure use of Android mobile phones.

“The project M-Kavach was developed as part of the initiatives the Centre planned and introduced under the Cyber Swachhta Kendra,” she said.

Senior analyst MK Chaitanya said awareness on cybercrime had increased among mobile phone users, in turn triggering a rise in the number and use of mobile security apps. “Many are tense over financial transactions on their phones. Our product restricts the access to critical applications such as mobile wallets, social media apps and others, besides blocking unwanted calls and SMSes, which has been one reason for its success,” he said.

Eswari said M-Kavach helps users track SIM changes on the device in case of device loss or theft and provides an option to remotely wipe contacts or call logs and to reset the device as well.

“A key feature of the app is that it uses the option of Device Administrator Permission for performing a reset operation in case the device is lost or stolen,” she added.