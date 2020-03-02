Maangalya Shopping Mall opens 5th store in Chintal

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: It has been two years since Mangalya Shopping Mall took the Hyderabadi shoppers by a storm with epic collections, uncompromised quality and a plethora of options for every member of the family.

The Maangalya Shopping Mall at Chintal is the group’s fifth showroom in Hyderabad after Madinaguda, Boduppal, Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally. It is the eighth showroom overall in Telangana, which includes showrooms at Karimnagar, Siddipet and Hanamkonda.

The Maangalya Shopping Mall at Chintal was inaugurated by chief guest Chamakura Malla Reddy, Minister of Labour, Employment, Training & Factories, and Women & Child Development, Telangana, and the celebrity guest — none other than the gorgeous film actor Kajal Aggarwal.

Speaking on the occasion Kajal Aggarwal said, “I am delighted to be part of the launch of the sixth Maangalya Shopping Mall here at Chintal, it’s been an amazing journey of Maangalya all through, the people of the city love shopping at Maangalya as it makes available the latest and trendy fashion wear for the entire family under one roof.

The saris are endearing to say the least and I am wearing one.” In the near future, the group plans to foray into two more prominent new locations in Hyderabad at Ameerpet and AS Rao Nagar as a part of their business expansion.

