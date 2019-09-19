Maangalya Shopping Mall opens 7th store

By | Published: 6:12 pm

Maangalya Shopping Mall made an entry into Hyderabad with its maiden store launch at Madinaguda in January this year. The overwhelming response led to the launch of its second store at Boduppal in March. Now, Maangalya Shopping Mall is all set to open its seventh and one of its largest showrooms spread over a lavish 25,000 sq ft of shopping space at Kukatpally.

The new showroom has five dedicated floors for each family fashion category.Addressing the media Kasam Namashivaya, chairman, Maangalya Shopping Malls, said, that their current turnover has touched Rs 500 crore, with Hyderabad alone contributing a major chunk of the turnover. Our thrust is currently on this city and in the next year we intend to open five more malls.”

Apart from these seven locations, Maangalya Shopping Mall will soon unveil a new showroom at a prominent location to strengthen its presence in the city. These new stores will add to the wonderful shopping experience and enable customers to shop comfortably with the availability of more options.

Best known for its vast variety of wedding saris, Maangalya Shopping Mall makes weddings even more special with unique collections, designs and the best prices. Maangalya Shopping Mall amazes shoppers with a diverse collection of pure silk saris, designer saris, ghagras, salwars, dress materials, western wear, and a complete range for men and kids.

