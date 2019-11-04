MAANU attracts more girl students

By | Published: 12:43 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: More women from minority communities are pursuing higher education and it reflects in the increase in their admissions at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). Each year the number of women enrolling in various courses offered by the university has been increasing.

Of 2,788 admissions that were done in various regular courses this year, up to 38 per cent were women. In fact, the percentage of enrollment in the university has shot up by more than eight per cent from 29.85 per cent last year to present 38 per cent where as in the year 2017, the women enrollment was 24 per cent.

“Every year the number of women enrolling in the university is increasing. In regular courses, we have reached up to 38 per cent of women enrollments this year and it is a good rise as compared to 24 per cent a few years back. In fact, 60 per cent women have enrolled in distance courses. The university has plans to increase women enrollment to 40 per cent in regular courses by next year,” said Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice Chancellor, MANUU.

One of the mandates of the university is to focus on women educational empowerment apart from imparting education and training in vocational and technical subjects through Urdu medium. Accordingly, the university administration had introduced 33 per cent horizontal reservation for women in admissions. This apart, the university has been giving a fee waiver for women in the first semester besides 100 per cent accommodation facility.

Even the gross enrollment of students in different regular programmes has been increasing for the last four years. While 1,603 students had joined various courses in 2016-17, this number increased to 2,178 in 2017-18 to 2,636 in 2018-19 and 2,788 in 2019-20 academic year.

In the last four years, the university administration has reworked on its examination system and has come up with new initiatives including displaying of answer scripts. A new system which has been put in place from this year enables students to view their answer scripts after evaluation. The students can hold discussions on their answer scripts with teachers concerned and later results will be declared within 20 days from the date of completion of exams. The varsity also constituted evaluation grievance redressal committee for each department to address issues pertaining to marks or grades of the students.

Azad Day Celebrations from Monday

Hyderabad: The Azad Day Celebrations at Maulana Azad National Urdu University will begin on Monday with the inaugural function at MANUU Model School in Vattepalli, near Falaknuma, at 10.30 am. Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri, Member of Telangana Legislative Council, will be the chief guest for the inaugural and Syeda Salwa Fatima, Indigo Airlines pilot will be the guest of honour. Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU will preside over the ceremony. Students of MANUU Model School will present cultural programme under the guidance of Principal Dr Kafil Ahmad.

