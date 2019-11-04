MAANU VC writes to President; accuses Chancellor of tarnishing his name

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The controversy over the resignation of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz has taken a new turn with a complaint reaching the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the University Visitor.

In a letter to the President, the MANUU VC on Monday complained that the Chancellor, Firoz Bakht Ahmed, was attempting to malign his name. The VC said that the Chancellor was falsely claiming that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has asked the VC to either resign or face inquiry.

Dr Aslam Parvaiz said that he clarified to the Visitor that his resignation was because of personal reasons and that the fact-finding committee of MHRD in its report had made no recommendations against him. He said that the performance audit, which presented its report before the parliament, did not find any irregularity, financial or otherwise, in the functioning of the university during his tenure.

The VC said the Chancellor has in the past also tried to tarnish the image of the university by making ‘mischievous allegations’ at public fora, but ‘has crossed all limits’ this time by using the MHRD’s reference.

Meanwhile, in a press release on Monday, MANUU Chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed alleged that the VC in his statement on Sunday tried to misguide everyone stating that the two sexual harassment cases reported by girl students have been settled.

“The VC never shared the internal complaints committee reports of the two victims stating that these were confidential. The VC, registrar and all the office staff can have access to the report but not the Chancellor,” the Chancellor alleged.