MacBook Pro goes ka-boom!

By | Published: 8:29 pm

A musician, who goes by the name White Panda Music on Reddit has claimed that his Apple MacBook Pro exploded and burst into flames during ‘normal use.’ As per his post on Reddit, which includes a short video, the MacBook Pro was on his lap, plugged in, when the smoke started coming out from both sides. After placing it on the floor, the smoke increased and the device caught fire.

After the device cooled for an hour, the musician took it to the local Apple Store where he was told that the device will be kept in a fire-proof safe for 24 hours. The store staff, later, informed him that they have escalated the issue. It is unclear as to what could have caused the explosion and if Apple will face the same fate as Samsung for its MacBook Pro smartphone.