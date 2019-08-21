Macherial forest watchers boycott ‘walking test’

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Macherial: Over 50 forest watchers and protection staffers belonging to the Forest department staged rasta roko on the Mancherial-Bellampalli road, demanding continuation of their services on Wednesday. They boycotted a walking test conducted by forest department for assessing their fitness.

The watchers, who have been outsourced, lamented that they were facing health problems and sought continuation of their services without the examination. They alleged that they had not been paid salaries for the last few months. They wanted the department to ensure job security and payment of wages regularly.

Mancherial Forest Divisional Officer M Nagabhusanam said the department was not against the interests of watchers and staffers, who were recruited through outsourcing agencies. “Those who clear the test within four hours will be placed at base camps and some other wings. We are following all norms,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter