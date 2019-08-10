Mancherial Lions club hosts lunch for orphans

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Mancherial: Members of Lions Club, Gouthami, hosted a lunch for inmates of Ekalavya Ashram, an orphanage, here on Friday.

B Rajamouli, president of the club said the event was organised event to mark birthday of Varshini, daughter of Rajender, the treasurer of the body.

“Feeding the needy is a novel deed. So instead of buying gifts for Varshini, we used the money to feed the children at orphanage. The children were happy and everyone blessed Varshini,” he said.

Secretary of the club E Srinivas, vice president B Nagesh, zonal chairperson Punnam Chand, charter president V Rajendra Prasad, directors K Sathish, Sampath, Uday, Sathyanarayana, Upender and Shankar were present.

