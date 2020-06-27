Macron, Putin have ‘in-depth substantial exchange’

By | Published: 12:52 pm 2:24 pm

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had an “in-depth substantial exchange” during a video call, the Elysee Palace here said.

Friday’s exchange made it possible for both sides to review the dialogue of confidence and security launched by the two countries a year ago during Putin’s visit to France, Xinhua news agency quoted the Elysee as saying in a statement.

“Macron stressed his commitment to this dialogue, which became particularly important due to the pandemic.

“The two heads of state welcomed the work, launched within the framework of this dialogue, despite difficulties created by the epidemiological situation.

“They noted that a number of working groups was established to achieve concrete results, including on issues of strategic stability and security on the European continent, on sovereignty and arms control,” it added.

In August 2019, Putin visited Fort de Bregancon, the French President’s holiday residence in the south of France.

French media reported that during the two-hour video call, Macron accepted an invitation from Putin to visit Russia soon, “probably before the end of the year”.

On the bilateral level, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of health, environmental protection and bio-diversity and culture, according to the Elysee statement.

On Libya, Macron called for an end to “foreign interference” and noted the importance of consolidating the work undertaken for a ceasefire and the resumption of dialogue, it said.

The two leaders also talked about the situation in Ukraine and Syria.