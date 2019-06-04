Mad rush in markets for Eid ul Fitr in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Hectic activity was witnessed across the city after the Ruyat-e-Hilal committee announced the Eid-ul-Fitr festival on Wednesday.

Earlier, suspense had held sway for over one hour among the community members as they waited for an official announcement on the festival.

Heavy rush was witnessed at stalls selling vermicelli and dry fruits. Milk vendors set up special stalls on roadsides and were offering packets at a premium price. Muslims as a tradition prepare ‘sheer kurma’- a delicacy with milk, vermicelli and dry fruits on the Eid ul Fitr day and serve it to guests. The visitors are treated with sumptuous ‘biryani’ and ‘sheer kurma’ in addition to other dishes.

Shopping reached a crescendo at the Pathergatti market stretch where a mad frenzy was witnessed. Prices of the merchandise dropped drastically with the traders trying to sell off the goods in the last shopping hours in the run up to the festival.

Meanwhile, the religious scholars asked the community to hand over the ‘Sadqa–e-Fitr’, to the needy before offering the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to enable recipients meet the expenses of the Eid or celebrate it using the donation. Sadqa-e-Fitr (also known as Fitrana) is an amount of charity in the form of staple foodstuffs which all Muslims with the means are required to pay at the end of holy month of Ramzan.

Maulana Abdul Rahman Azhari said wheat, barley, dates and raisins could be paid as Fitrana to the needy. The minimum quantity fixed for the Sadqa-e-Fitr for each member of a family for wheat is 1.75 kilograms, for barley, dates and raisins – 3.5 kilograms. “All members of the family including children have to give it. People can give more quantity if they want to and it is advisable that those who can afford should give dates and raisins too,” added Maulana Rahman.

Maulana Hafiz Dr Ahsan Bin Mohammed Al Hamoomi, imam of Shahi Masjid Bagh e Aam said that it is obligatory for a Muslim to pay the Fitrana. “Those staying in foreign countries should pay it at the place where they stay to the needy person instead of asking their relatives in India to give it,” he advised.

Moon sighted, Ramzan on Wednesday

The Ruyat-e-Hilaal Committee, which met at its office in the Bachelor’s Building in Moazam Jahi Market on Tuesday, said the moon was sighted in several parts of the country.

Secretary of the committee Maulana Qubool Pasha Quadri Shuttari said they had received reports of sighting of the new moon from various parts of the country. Based on the reports and reconfirmation of the same with the ulemas in those cities and towns, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Wednesday, he said. Meanwhile, the State administration has made elaborate arrangements for conduct of prayers at important mosques and Idgah maidans across the State

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.