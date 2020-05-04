‘Made in China’ Brand Crisis post COVID-19

By | Sharath Prasad Damera | Published: 12:07 am 11:26 pm

China has been the epicentre of novel Coronavirus pandemic, which had later spread to more than 185 countries globally and forced them to literally shut down their routine business and life.

This unprecedented war-like situation had brought down the world on its knees irrespective of the status and power. The global economic recession looks inevitable at this point of time and some experts predict the magnitude is going to be much higher than the previous one, which occurred during 2007-09.

While the world had still not come to a consensus as to how exactly COVID-19 originated in China, it is for sure clear that China had not been transparent in revealing many facts and figures. I read one of the conspiracy theory, which was floating around as to how China won the World War-III (Well, considering the global impact, the magnitude of financial damage and life loss, it qualifies to be called as a World war) without firing even a single bullet.

For many, it’s more than a surprise as to how could China control this pandemic so quick, so well and with minimum economic impact, while even the most developed countries are still struggling to contain this deadly virus.

Post COVID-19, China could have made some good economic gains with its tactical buy-outs/investments globally which some financial analysts even termed as predatory capitalism, forcing some of the major countries to even amend their FDI rules. There is a sudden hostility between many countries and China. But China looks even more determined to continue its economic supremacy and would not hesitate to take any route in achieving its political and financial goals.

In a way, COVID-19 had raised curtains to global economic war. While for some countries, it’s a testing time to survive and sustain, China’s power starving communist strategists are seeing an opportunity to grab No.1 spot in international trade surpassing the USA.

As a branding & marketing professional, I would be more interested to see in coming days how “Made in China” brand will sustain its image and in turn continue its dominance as a global economic powerhouse. China is not just the world’s largest manufacturer but also the world’s largest consumer market.

Its infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities proved to be highly competitive in almost every industrial sector and evolved as the world’s second-largest economy after the USA. Whether we like it or not, the world’s dependency on China is far too much to get over any time soon. Even during COVID-19 crisis, countries had to depend on China for medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, protective equipment etc.

The brand image of “Made in China” predominantly stood for Low Cost/Pricing Advantage, Large Scale production/manufacturing capability, speed of delivery, customisation and one-stop solution. Despite China’s aspirations of building its brand attributes around quality, innovation and reliability, those were never the top reasons for international consumers to choose most of their products.

Still, countries preferred to trade with China for the reasons well known making it the world’s factory. Brands like Alibaba, WeChat, Oppo, Haier, Huawei, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Vivo did make a global impact and their progress is hard to ignore. But the majority of these brands are playing price game and didn’t attempt to reap the premium, which can only come at a much higher brand perception.

I strongly feel, post COVID-19 scenario will change. The change could be slow but would be hard enough for China to pay back to the world. Trust and fear are the two major factors, which would pose a threat to the “Made in China” brand. US President, Donald Trump shot the first straight arrow by trying to label COVID-19 as “China Virus”.

Today, the world is paying a heavy price and many countries are holding China accountable. Even if we were to believe that it is not a Lab-grown virus from Wuhan, had China been more prompt, responsible and transparent to rest of the world, damage could have been much lesser.

Added to this, countries like Spain, Britain, Australia, Turkey, Netherland raised a huge alarm for receiving substandard and faulty medical kits and supplies from China amid COVID-19 crisis, which is a huge question mark on the quality of the products coming from China. This will dent the “Made in China” brand image further. Europe & US markets are big for China’s international trade. China’s major trade partners are the USA, Germany, UK, Japan, France, Italy and Spain. Most of these countries are worst hit with coronavirus. Perception of Consumers/traders in these countries towards “Made in China” had impacted badly.

People are losing lives and livelihoods due to COVID-19 crisis. The Suffering of this magnitude is hard to be forgotten. In the days to come, consumers would not want to pay such a heavy price in the bargain for easy/cheap options. Fear and loss of trust result in negative brand perception and that’s exactly what “Made in China” is getting impacted right now.

Traders, Businessmen and intermediaries started realising how volatile it could be in dealing with China. They also are part of the suffering lot and would at least think twice in future before blindly going to China for everything and anything. I am sure China’s marketing and branding experts know this and might be seriously contemplating how to sustain and improve their global brand image.

Coming directly from the consumers worldwide, it could be a global movement to be self-reliant or at-least find alternatives to “Made in China”. Nevertheless, this can still turn out to be a myth if people and countries don’t learn from their mistakes.

India on the contrary scored some positive points by facing the COVID-19 crisis timely and boldly. It did surprise the world by showing its metal and leadership. India also extended all the possible support and help to many countries including the USA, which gave a major boost to its international image. All this would certainly build the positive perception and improve the brand value of “Made in India”. It’s an opportunity for India to take the big leap in manufacturing and international trade.

Undoubtedly, it’s a tough & testing time. There are multiple challenges and tough decisions to make. But for the countries, which have grit, vision and commitment, there are opportunities too. We all know, when going gets tough, the tough get going.

(Author is the Founder & Director of Attitude Plus Management Consulting Pvt Ltd.)

