Made in Hyderabad: A must read for aspiring entrepreneurs

By | Published: 12:35 am 7:40 pm

An excellent compilation of wonderful stories of 25 start-up entrepreneurs from Hyderabad, brought together by six authors – Made in Hyderabad, is a great take at the success of the start-up scene in the city.

With a tag “INSPIRATION.PERSPIRATION.ASPIRATION.”, the book throws light on the ideas behind the starts-ups, the hard work and persistence that went into making them successful and the

aspirations of the entrepreneurs that keep them going.

The first edition of the book deals with stories of the start-ups that went on to make it big like “The Chocolate Room,” “Cycul,”, “Popicorn,” “Green Gold Animation” and “Centro” among the others.

Likely to inspire young entrepreneurs, Made in Hyderabad is a must-read for those who have start-ups in mind as a career option. The well put out stories of the 25 achievers, coming from middle-class backgrounds will not only inspire the younger lot, but also indicate the kind of challenges that they could anticipate in the world of entrepreneurship.

The publisher of the book Raj N Phani, founder of Zaggle, has rightly foreseen the importance of bringing out the success stories of Hyderabad entrepreneurs to help kick start the ecosystem for start-ups where the entrepreneurs could be articulate and could communicate more effectively to bring out the best and further inspire more and more people to chase their dreams.

While the writers M Somasekhar, Satya Ayyagary, Suresh Dharur, Varsha Bilgiri, Sushma Naik and Neha Jha have brought out the best of the success stories, the cover illustration by BP Sarathy and the illustrations by Rohit Soni make the book extremely attractive and a pleasure to read.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter