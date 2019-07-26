Made to wait for haircut, man attacks barber with screwdriver in Hyderabad

By | Published: 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: A hair salon owner and his worker were injured when a customer attacked them with a screwdriver, allegedly enraged over being made to wait for long for a haircut at the shop at Neredmet here on Thursday night.

The man Prakash, went to the salon for a haircut but was asked to wait for sometime by Mohd Manzoor, the worker who was busy attending to other customers.

A little later, frustrated by the delay, Prakash picked up an argument with Manzoor and attacked him with a screwdriver. He also attacked Usha Kiran, the salon owner who intervened.

The Neredmet police are investigating.

