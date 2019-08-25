Madhav stuns Rodrigo

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:02 pm 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu’s Hari Madhav continued his good run of form recording second upset victory in as many days as he stunned Chile’s Grand Master Rodrigo at the 1stInternational Grand Chess Tournament at the Marriot Hotel on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s GM Adam Tukhaev took the sole lead with seven points from eight rounds. Playing on the fifth board, Madhavan, who defeated second seeded Smirnov Pavel from Russia on Saturday, opened game with Nf3. Vasquez Schroeder Rodrigo of Chile replied with d5 the Queens pawn with the Slav Defence. Then in few moves they selected Exchange variation. On the 37th move, Hari captured opponents Knight at g8 with his Bishop to record victory.

Leader Tukheav got the better of GM Laxman of ICF for the top position. Following the leader was GM Mosadeghpour Masoud, IM Triapishko Alexandr and Hari Madhavan with 6.5 points each.

Overnight leaders Masoud played out a draw against IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad of Tajikistan while Triapishko Alexandr settled for a draw against Andhra Pradesh’s Bharat Kumar Reddy to slip from the lead.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s Raja Rithvik defeated Kavida Akila from Sri Lanka to jump to 5.5 points.

Important Results (8th round): GM Mosadeghpour Masoud (Iran) drew with IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (Tajikishtan); GM Tukhaev Adam (Ukraine) bt GM Laxman RR (ICF);

IM Rathnakaran (Rly) drew with GM Savchenko Boris (Russia); Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (AP) drew with IM Triapishko Alexandr (Russia); Hari Madhavan NB (TN) bt GM Vasquez Schroeder Rodrigo (Chile); IM Muthaiah Al (TN) drew with Sahoo Utkal Ranjan (Odisha); Varun V of (AP) drew with GM Karthikeyan P (ICF); Dahale Atul (Mah) bt With Pranav V (TN); Raju JK (TS) lost to Kaustuv Kundu (WB); Bhambure Shantanu (Mah) drew with CM Kushagra Mohan (TS); Mohamed Anees M (TN) drew with GM Smirnov Pavel (Russia); IM Sahu Sekhar Chandra (Odisha) lost to Sammed Jaykumar Shete (Mah); Kavinda Akila (Sri Lanka) lost to IM Raja Rithvik R (TS); Aryamann Sain (WB) drew with FM Aaryan Varshney (Delhi); Karthik Sai Ch (TS) drew with GM Ziatdinov Raset (USA); Patil Pratik (Mah) bt With Manish Kumar (Odisha); Aagam Aditya E (Gujarat) lost to Baivab Mishra (Odisha); Surendran N of (TN) bt AGM Sa Kannan of (TN); Pimpalkhare Vedant (Mah) drew with Mushini Ajay (AP) WGM Kiran Manisha Mohanty (LIC) drew with Ayushh Ravikumar (TN).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter