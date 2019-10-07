Madhavan looks ravishing as musician in Nishabdam

By | Published: 5:51 pm

Madhavan who was last seen in Telugu action flick Savyasachi, has come with a band in a new avatar as musician in the upcoming movie Nishabdam. The makers of the movie have unveiled the first look poster of the male lead actor on Monday.

The production company Kona Film Corporation tweeted saying, “He will steal your heart away with his charm. Meet Anthony, a celebrity musician! #MadhavanAsAnthony #[email protected] #AnushkaShetty @hemantmadhukar @peoplemediafcy @KonaFilmCorp @nishabdham.”

According to reports, Madhavan will be playing a celebrity musician named Anthony. The actor is seen playing violin sitting on a chair in the green environs. Touted to be a multilingual suspense thriller, Nishabdam features Anushka Shetty, Michael Madsen, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivasa Avasarala.

The movie is being directed by Hemanth Madhukar while Gopi Sunder is composing the music.

