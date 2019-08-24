Madhavan stuns second seeded Pavel in Chess tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: Indian players continued to upset seeded players in the ongoing 1st International Grand Master chess tournament with Tamil Nadu’s NB Hari Madhavan joining the ranks with a victory over favourite and second seeded GM Smirnov Pavel, at the Marriot Hotel on Saturday.

A day after Telangana boy Raja Rathvik stunned top seeded Russian GM Savchenko Boris in the fifth round, it was Hari Madhavan who took the centre stage.

At the end of the seventh round, overnight leader Triapishko, Alexandr was joined by GM Tukhaev Adam and GM Mosadeghpour Masoud in a three-way lead.

Meanwhile, overnight hero Rathvik failed to reproduce the same performance as he went down to Odisha’s Sahoo Utkal Ranjan while another TS player CM Kushagra Mohan defeated Gias Uddin Ahmed from Bangladesh.

On the sixth board, GM Smirnov Pavel of Russia opened the game with d4. Hari Madhavan countered it with d5. Within a few moves the game converted into Stolz variation of Semi Slav defence as Hari defeated favourite Pavel in the 64th move.

After suffering a loss on previous day, top seeded Savchenko brought his campaign back on track defeating Tamil Nadu’s V Pranav on the fifth board.

Important Results: (7th round):

IM Khusenkhojaev Muhammad (Tajikishtan) drew With GM Tukhaev Adam (Ukraine); IM Triapishko Alexandr (Russia) drew with IM Rathnakaran (S Rly); GM P Karthikeyan (ICF) lost to GM Mosadeghpour Masoud (Iran);

GM Laxman (ICF) drew with Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (AP); GM Savchenko Boris (Russia) bt V Pranav (Tamil Nadu); GM Smirnov Pavel (Russia) lost to NB Hari Madhavan (TN); GM Vasquez Schroeder Rodrigo (Chile) bt Karthik Sai Ch (TS); Kaustuv Kundu (West Bengal) drew with IM Muthaiah Al (TN); Sahoo Utkal Ranjan (Odisha) bt IM Raja Rithvik R (TS); Bhambure Shantanu (Mah) bt Patil Pratik (Mah); FM Aaryan Varshney (Delhi) drew with Kavinda Akila (Sri Lanka); CM Kushagra Mohan (TS) bt Gias Uddin Ahmed (Bangladesh); Aditya Varun Gampa (TS) lost to to Varun V (AP); Nayak Rajesh (Odisha) lost to Raju JK (TS); FM Ramakrishna J (Andhra Bank) lost to Mohamed Anees M (TN); Ayushh Ravikumar (TN) drew with Pimpalkhare Vedant (Mah); FM De Silva LMST (Sri Lanka) lost to Dahale Atul (Mah); GM Ziatdinov Raset (USA) bt Vishwanath Prasad (TS); Sammed Jaykumar Shete (Mah) bt Saypuri Srithan (TS); Baivab Mishra (Odisha) bt Ambarish Sharma (WB).