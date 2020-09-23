Madhu Mantena arrives at NCB office for questioning in drug case

The NCB, which is probing the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, had yesterday also summoned Bollywood talent agency KWAN Agency’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar

Mumbai: Film producer Madhu Mantena on Wednesday arrived at the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mantena had been summoned by the NCB to join the investigation in the case.

The NCB, which is probing the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, had yesterday also summoned Bollywood talent agency KWAN Agency’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, Head Talent Manager Jaya Saha and Karishma to join the ongoing investigation.

The NCB has also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to join the investigation as well.

Previously, the NCB had detained five persons in connection with three separate drug busts, one of them is linked with the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB official had said on September 18.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is slated to hear the bail plea of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik tomorrow. They had moved their bail application in the

High Court yesterday after a special court in Mumbai rejected the bail pleas of the two accused.

The special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court had earlier also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Rajput’s personal staff, Dipesh Uttam Sawant and Rhea’s associate Samuel Marshal Miranda, who were also arrested by the NCB in the case.

Three other accused persons — Dipesh Uttam Sawant, Samuel Marshal Miranda and Abdul Basit Parihar — have already filed their bail pleas before the High Court. The Bombay High Court had last week adjourned the hearings on the bail pleas of three accused to September 29.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received a communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.