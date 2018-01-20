Capturing the marvels of Kakatiya architecture

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Kakatiya architecture fascinates him and so does the intricate carvings and beauty of the sculptures in temples and structures constructed during the Kakatiya rule. And he captures these marvels through photography.

Since 2000, R Madhugopal has been exclusively working on capturing over 10,000 different images of Kakatiya architecture. In 2006-07, he sent a set of 15 photos of 1000 Pillar temple, Kakatiya Thoranam, Rammappa temple and other structures to the Royal Photographic Society, (RPS) London.

“Impressed with my work, they gave the Associate of Royal Photographic Society award and since then I have been working even more rigorously on the Kakatiya architecture,” says Madhugopal.

Having born in Warangal, he was always influenced and developed a liking for Kakatiya sculptures. He captures the images only during July, August and September as the rain waters clean up the sculptures, temple domes, structures etc and the environs unfold kaleidoscopic colours.

He is displaying six photos of the 15 images that were sent to the RPS, London and few other photos at the ‘Telangana through ages: Perspective from early and medieval periods’ seminar at MCRHRD.